Now, the other half of the old I-74 bridge is due to be demolished.

The Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to use controlled explosives during the removal of suspension cables and towers on the old bridge over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline. The demolition operation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 27 beginning as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The entire new 74 bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place, according to the DOT website. Through-traffic should remain on I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours.

The first span of the old I-74 bridge was demolished with controlled explosives early Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Controlled explosives were used during the removal of suspension cables and towers on the old eastbound bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline.

The demolition contractor, Helm Group, used controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers on the eastbound bridge. That also required a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians.