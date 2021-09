Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to reports of a fire at the Shanghai Chinese Restaurant. That is in Milan, on 10th Avenue West near 4th Street West.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews from Blackhawk, the City of Rock Island, the Rock Island Arsenal and the Moline Second Alarmers responded.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

It is also not known if there were any injuries.