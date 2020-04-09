Restaurant co-owner starts hot meal program in Galesburg

Restaurants are struggling during these times and some are having to completely close down their business. That’s the case for a co-owner in Galesburg and now she has found a way to help during the Coronavirus outbreak.



Angelica Mangieri started Community Glo which is a program to offer hot meals for people in Galesburg and those meals are being made with food that’s donated from other restaurants from the area.



“It was really nice to get through that first week I got emails that said things like I’ve never had this food before it was amazing, can’t wait to order for next week,” said Mangieri. “There’s no qualifications for joining our program so if you’re hungry, we’ll feed you.”



Since starting the program they have already fed nearly 500 people who are struggling during these times.



Matthew Clark said he’s glad there’s a program that offers hot meals during these times.



“It’s really nice its convenient it really does help a lot,” said Clark. “Thank you a lot I understand you know how much a sacrifice that it.”



Lisa Revel helps out with Community Glo and said everyone who’s part of making the meals has to follow certain guidelines.



“We have limited people who are allowed within the kitchen from a distance, like only the volunteer staff is allowed to be within the kitchen itself,” said Revel.



They make sure to have limited interaction with people while giving them their hot meal.



“Everyone is coming curb side there’s masks as must as we can be protected so gloves, masks, everyone stays in their vehicle,” said Revel.



All of the meals are prepared with fresh food, they make the exact amount of food depending on how many people have signed up to get a hot meal.



Mangieri said the hot meals program is possible due to the help they’ve been getting.



“From my heart it makes me really happy to be able to feed people high quality food they deserve and I couldn’t do that without them,” said Mangieri.



The hot meals are available Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Galesburg.