About 440 workers in Burlington are still on the pickets, as Tuesday marked 67 days since United Auto Workers Local 807 went on strike against Case New Holland’s plant.

Those workers are making $400 a week and still supporting businesses like the Hungry Bear, a restaurant popular with UAW members.

“They really supported us, especially at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. They’ve definitely kept my business going,” Hungry Bear owner Jaqui Ott said. “It was a really tough time and they supported me, so we’ll be here to support them the whole way.”

Ott realized her dream 4 years ago when she bought the restaurant — a place where both she and her mom worked.

She considers many of those on the picket line like family members.

“It’s hard to see them go through a tough time,” Ott said. “I mean, they watched me go through it during the COVID pandemic. We’re here to support them if they need any supplies for the kitchen, we definitely pitch in.”