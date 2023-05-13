As part of the Evenings at Butterworth Center series, local food scene authority Jeff Adamson will present “Quad Cities: Restaurants and Culinary Firsts,” the fascinating, and sometimes bizarre, world of Quad Cities food history, according to a news release.

The event will be in the Butterworth Center Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the historic dining room after the presentation.

The audience will hear about culinary traditions and restaurants that contribute to the Quad Cities’ unique character. With stories from the past and present, Adamson will entertain with twists and turns from Quad City culinary history, mentioning favorite local establishments, as well some that are more obscure.

“The audience should bring an appetite for learning as this culinary road trip through time is guaranteed to leave everyone hungry for more,” the release says.

There will be no charge for admission and no reservations are needed. To join online, register here.

This event is funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, and Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. These historic homes, once residences of Deere family members, now function as community centers that provide educational and cultural programming, free family events, historic tours, scholarships, and complimentary meeting space for other not-for-profit organizations.

For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here or the Facebook page here.