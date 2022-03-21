It’s been a difficult time for restaurants, first the pandemic — then supply and labor issues, now inflation.

It makes this week’s QC Restaurant Week very important to participating restaurant owners.

Business is good at Revive Cafe (4360 Kennedy Drive, East Moline), so to keep growing the business, Revive Cafe is involved in QC Restaurant Week for the first time.

Owner Michele Dorbeck says she gets all of her produce from local farmers — because she wants to help local businesses, since she knows first-hand the struggles many food establishments are facing.

“The inflation part is a struggle because we have to raise our prices, because we’ve not only had inflation as far as food cost, but being in Illinois our rate increased in minimum wage — which is very difficult,” said Dorbeck.

Brigid Dodge is the owner of Main Street Coffee (1927 N. Main St., Davenport), and says it’s also their first time participating.

“I’m really glad they included coffee shops and it gives us a chance to stand with local restaurants and service the community,” said Dodge. “We are a coffee shop and we also serve some snacks to go, so that gives us an opportunity to reward our current customers with a great deal and also welcome new ones — which we’re always happy to see new faces.”

