Restaurants in Illinois go back to take out

A reinstated mask mandate started on Monday in Illinois, requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear face coverings in indoor settings.

Now some restaurants are responding by only taking orders from customers to go.

Bowlyou’s Ice Cream and Grill started in Aledo 19 years ago, three years ago the family opened a second location in Milan.

Owner Brent Bowlyou said he’s glad the community has been understanding with their decision to close both dining rooms.

“It was a tough decision but we decided we wanted to put the community first before the business,” said Bowlyou. “I’m trying to keep the staff healthy and safe if our staff comes down sick and have to quarantine we can’t operate either.”