SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawmakers will be returning to Springfield for the first time in two months next week. But they will not be in their normal building.

Both the House and Senate will be in session next week from Wednesday through Friday. The Senate will meet in the Capitol, while the House will meet in the Bank of Springfield Center. “I find this a good sign that we are coming back into session,” Republican Representative Tim Butler said. “The legislature is a co-equal branch of government, but we have been absent from this whole discussion with COVID and it’s time we got engaged.”