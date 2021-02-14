Restaurants in the Quad Cities have gotten creative with some of their food this Valentine’s Day

Doing something sweet for your loved one this Valentine’s Day looks a little different during COVID, including for those wanting to dine out.

But there are restaurants in the Quad Cities that have gotten creative with some of their food options.

Giovanni Sgro is a third-generation co-owner of Antonella’s Pizzeria II in Davenport and says their heart-shaped pizza has grown in popularity.

“It’s something that people love. There’s just some uniqueness. It’s not around, you know. It’s a heart. People love that difference,” said Sgro.

Customers started ordering heart-shaped pizzas a week before Valentine’s Day, but they’re not just sold on that special day; customers can order them throughout the year.

“We don’t have a deadline to it. Someone wants a heart-shaped pizza, we hand roll our own dough here, so if they wanted it in October, we’ll roll it out. No big deal to us because we just do everything by hand, so no limitations, really,” said Sgro.

Monica Lara is the owner of El Patron Express and says they’re known for their heart-shaped taco trays.

“We got to celebrate our second season of heart-shaped taco trays, and on Friday and Saturday, we sold a total of 69 tacos trays, which was really, really exciting for us and our team,” said Lara. “This year, we introduced our small taco tray of only eight tacos.”

It all started when a customer ordered something different that wasn’t on the menu.

“Last year, we had a customer reach out to us, and we were really nervous. My husband and I had never even imagined what that would look like, how we would get the shape, but we went for it,” said Lara.

They hope people can find a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.