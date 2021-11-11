Restaurants throughout the Quad Cities thank veterans with free meals

Restaurants throughout the Quad Cities thanked veterans on Veterans Day. Some places offered discounts on food, while other places gave out free meals.

Ashley Vasquez says Stacks Pancake House in Bettendorf handed out free breakfast for dine-in or take out to veterans.

“We have a lot of people who follow us on Stacks Facebook page as well, and the word of mouth gets around. We offer the military discount all year round as long as you have your ID. But (Thursday) for veterans we are doing the free short stack,” said Vasquez.

The restaurant has been offering free meals on Veteran’s Day since it opened its doors two years ago.