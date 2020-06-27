Restaurants uneasy amidst new coronavirus influx

Scott County has seen a large increase in coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There were 59 reported cases, with 40 coming on Thursday. The Scott County Health Department says that one third of the new cases are from people 22 and younger, and says that consistent places that their contact tracing is finding, is that many new cases are being spread at bars.

The county and state have yet to take any actions on limiting business operations.

But some say that more limited service could be devastating to their business.