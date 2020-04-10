Resthave Care and Rehabilitation posts photos of residents with heart messages

It’s tough being stuck inside, and especially hard for people living in nursing homes and care centers.

Most aren’t allowing anyone inside.

That can leave family members wondering how their loved ones are doing.

The staff at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation Center in Morrison is doing something about that.

They’re having residents share positive heart messages.

“Whatever we can do to lift their spirits and make them happy, it’s all about the residents,” says Marketing Director Karla Burn.

Residents at the center are making heart messages to lift spirits during this time. Right now, the center is not allowing anyone inside their doors for safety measures, so it can be difficult for residents who are missing their family. Burn says it’s a way the residents at the care home can stay connected during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“They understand it’s all for their safety. They’re tough cookies, they’ve been through a lot in their lifetime. A lot more than what we have, so they’re really tough cookies; very understanding, as well as their families. Families want their loved ones protected, and we’re doing the best we can to do that,” says Burn.

Local 4 News was able to speak to resident Ray Gilbert through his window. Gilbert was a driver education teacher in the community.

“The message I wrote, well, I just advised everybody to take care of themselves at this time and do the best we can with what we got,” says Gilbert.

Gilbert says the staff at the center is keeping him busy and is helping to take his mind off the pandemic.

“The staff here does a very good job; they have taken very good care of us. We want everyone to know that things are going well here, and we hope everyone is taking care of themselves,” says Gilbert.

Staff at the facility are required to wear face masks. Some even have been sewing masks for the residents as well as the workers.