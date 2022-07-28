The newly restored documentary on legendary Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke will be shown Sunday, July 31 at the Figge Art Museum.

The local Truth First Film Alliance has joined with the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society to sponsor a special QC premiere screening of the newly restored documentary BIX: “ain’t none of them play like him yet” by Oscar-winning filmmaker Brigitte Berman.

“BIX: “ain’t none of them play like him yet” will show at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31st at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, in the John Deere Auditorium.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Brigitte Berman’s original Bix doc was released in 1981.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door the day of the screening. Members of the Bix Museum or Bix Society can get a free ticket at the door the day of the show. Seating is limited.

According to the film synopsis, cornetist / pianist / composer Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke (1903-1931) was jazz’s man who got away — the James Dean, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain of his day. Born in Davenport into an upper middle-class family, Beiderbecke became a legend even in his short lifetime, bringing an amazing new energy and unprecedented maturity to the music and influencing generations of musicians, the film release says.

After a bout battling alcoholism, Bix died in Sunnyside, Queens, N.Y. on August 6, 1931. The cause of death was lobar pneumonia. He was 28.

Using archival photos and rare footage (including the three sole momentary fragments capturing Bix on film) and interviews with friends and colleagues (including jazz greats Hoagy Carmichael, Doc Cheatham, Artie Shaw, et al.), Oscar winner Brigitte Berman’s original 1981 acclaimed documentary paints a vivid portrait of a vanished era and brings to life the only cornetist Louis Armstrong regarded as an equal (the quotation in the film’s title was once spoken by Armstrong).

Bix’s 1931 piano is on display at the Bix Museum on the lower level of River Music Experience, 2nd and Main in Davenport.

The new restoration is by Oren Edenson with fully remastered soundtrack by Daniel Pellerin.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum is in the lower level of the River Music Experience at 2nd and Main Streets in downtown Davenport. The museum is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment only. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bixmuseum.org.

The 2022 Bix Jazz Festival will return Aug. 4-6, to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport. For a complete schedule and tickets, visit the Bix Society website.