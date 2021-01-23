Results from 2020 survey are in, with city services rating high

The City of Davenport Community Survey results are in, and the overall composite satisfaction of City services came in 11 points above the national average.

The three areas residents feel should be the city’s top priorities are public safety, retaining/attracting jobs, and city infrastructure, a news release says.

Composite satisfaction of all city services increased by two points from the 2018 survey.

Overall, the City of Davenport rated above the national average in 27 of the 42 service areas. Some of these highly-rated services include

• Fire and paramedic services

• Bulky waste collection services

• City parks, recreation programs, and facilities

• Police services

• Library services

• Customer experience in city interactions.

Since the 2018 Community Survey, the city has implemented new programs and made changes to better improve service delivery. One of these changes, the restructuring of the Customer Experience Team at Public Works, has had a positive impact on perceived customer service from the community.

Davenport’s continued focus on streets and city infrastructure is reflected by rating increases in the 2020 Community Survey. The five streets and infrastructure service areas that displayed positive growth are

• Snow removal on major streets

• Storm drain system operation

• Timing/placement of traffic signals on city streets

• Snow removal on neighborhood streets

• Traffic flow on major city streets.

As a result, the overall quality of city streets and neighborhoods and the city’s efforts to attract and retain businesses are recommended top priorities for investment to raise the overall satisfaction rating.

The survey, designed to measure the community’s level of satisfaction with quality-of-life issues and the quality of Ccty services, was mailed to 5,000 randomly selected residents on Sept. 8, 2020. Thes confidential responses were collected and analyzed by the ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas.

To see 2020 and previous survey results, visit www.davenportiowa.com/citizensurvey