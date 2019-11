The Davenport School Board welcomes another term for two members, and two others coming in new.

Karen Kline-Jerome led the way with 12 percent of the vote.

Kent Paustian had the second most with 11 percent.

Rounding out the top four are incumbents Daniel Gosa and Linda Hayes.

Jenner Kealey, Gene Guy, Mark Holloway, and Catarina Bolton finished just behind the four winners.

There were 14 candidates vying for four spots on the school board.