Retired 3-star Admiral Sestak addresses Russia, Afghanistan, Syria and more

This web exclusive from my interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Sestak covers a lot of ground on foreign policy.

He arguably has more experience in this area than most of the rest of the field because of his military experience and the time he served on the National Security Council during the Clinton administration.

We talk about Russia, Syria, Afghanistan and more.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

