Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth swore in Yves Jean Fontaine as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Illinois (West) during an investiture ceremony on Dec. 6, 2022, at the Pentagon.

“I am honored to be selected by Secretary Wormuth to serve in this new role and to have the support of the Quad Cities community, which allows me to continue to serve this great community and my country,” Fontaine said in a Tuesday Army release.

Yves Fontaine, right, with U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth on Dec. 6, 2022 at the Pentagon, outside Washington, D.C.

Fontaine is the CEO of Fontaine Consulting LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business headquartered in Rock Island, where his company maintains an excellent relationship with the Army’s Rock Island Arsenal and the local community, the release said.

He is involved with various community-based boards and non-profit organizations in support of veterans’ needs – from suicide prevention to job assistance. Fontaine is also involved with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to maintain strong relationships between the local community and Rock Island Arsenal. He is a decorated veteran who retired after 36 years of combined active-duty Army service.

“It’s an honor to welcome our newest CASA back to the Army team,” Wormuth said of the Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army. “Mr. Fontaine served with distinction in uniform, and now as a CASA, he will be a great advocate for the Army in his local community. I have asked him to help share the Army story to help young people see how the Army can give them a sense of purpose and provide a fulfilling career.”

CASAs promote good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce, and assist with recruiting and helping our Soldiers as they transition out of the military.

Each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.

Fontaine retired in late 2011 as commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal. Then, the command oversaw more than 70,000 troops and civilian contractors worldwide. With a budget of $3 billion, it provides frontline logistics support to combat units worldwide, including at 48 U.S. installations.