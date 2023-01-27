Retired Black Hawk College art professor Zaiga Minka Thorson’s work will be featured in the Figge Art Museum’s first-floor Gildehaus Gallery beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Her work demonstrates the power of art to heal not only the viewer but the maker as well, according to a museum release.

Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings will be on view in the Figge’s first floor Gildehaus Gallery and includes a site-specific installation of Spirit Vessel, a suspended boat made of wire and fabric, serving as a repository to carry away pain and burdens. Above Spirit Vessel, glowing papier mache orbs will be suspended, representing hope, gratitude and spiritual connections.

Thorson lost her 88-year-old father Alfred Minka in 2013 when he was murdered in her childhood home in Michigan. This terrible crime was committed by a neighbor who her father knew and had trusted, amplifying the trauma of the experience. (You can read a letter Thorson wrote in 2014 on the one-year anniversary of the murder HERE.)

Thorson’s grief led to the creation of her artworks Leelaunau Cathedral and Baltic Coast, which had a significant impact on the direction of her work on display in Storms and Silver Linings.

“Leelaunau Cathedral” (detail), oil on cradled wood, image courtesy of the artist, ©Zaiga Minka Thorson.

“The Storms and Silver Linings title serves as a metaphor for our shared experiences of joys and sorrows throughout life,” Thorson said in the Figge release. ”I turn to creating as a way to comprehend the world, express feelings and even as a form of escapism. My hope is that by openly sharing my story, it may help others on their own healing journey and lead to greater understanding and empathy among all of us.”

In addition to the site-specific elements, the exhibition will contain 18 new paintings, featuring imagery that elicits memories of Thorson’s childhood and her concept of spirituality, life’s joyous moments and the power of the divine in nature.

Components of the installation were created in collaboration with community members who were invited to participate in a series of workshops at the museum hosted by Thorson and art therapist Dana Keeton leading up to the exhibition. These participants were invited to tell their own stories of loss, gratitude, and acceptance through creation.

“It is wonderful to be able to tell a personal story of healing through provocative works created by a beloved local artist in our galleries,” said Assistant Curator Joshua Johnson. “Zaiga’s generosity in inviting the community to participate in her journey towards acceptance is very moving.”

By sharing her own story of healing, Thorson hopes others may consider artmaking as a tool for expression, acceptance and empathy.

Visitors will be invited to tell their stories of hope, burden, and gratitude by writing on pieces of cloth and paper which will be continuously added by Thorson to the sculptural components of the exhibition.

The supporting sponsor for the exhibition is The Current Iowa Hotel and Contributing sponsor is Wynne and David Schafer. Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings will be on view through May 7, 2023.

Thorson will give an artist talk at the Figge on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a 5 p.m. member reception. Thorson will return for a conversation Thursday, Feb. 23 with Dana Keeton and Ryan Vizzions.

For more information, visit the Figge website HERE.