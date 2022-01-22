Retired Davenport police officer will speak at human trafficking prayer service

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and a local faith-based organization is dedicated to ending the crime through prayer.

Attacking Trafficking will hold its 10th annual prayer service 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

Reservations to attend the event are not required.

The service will feature remarks from Hank Jacobsen, a retired officer who previously worked for the Davenport Police Department.

“Mr. Jacobsen will talk about how trafficking affects our community, what other crimes are associated with it and why it matters to the public,” a news release says. “He will be including information from law enforcement.”

Attack Trafficking will also give a brief overview of its 2022 priorities during the service, providing ways community members can engage to help end trafficking in Iowa.

The organization, comprised of local faith-based groups, says it’s united in its fight against all forms of human trafficking and offers help and healing for survivors.

Learn more about the organization and how to get involved on the Attacking Trafficking website, Facebook page or sending an email.