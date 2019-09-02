Retired Navy Admiral Sestak says U.S. doesn’t need to be world’s police force

One thing you can’t ignore about Joe Sestak is his military experience. It surpasses everyone else in the race by far.

There’s also his experience on the National Security Council.

This part of our conversation on 4 The Record addresses his military background and how he would approach some of the foreign policy challenges facing the United States.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Question of the week

What do you think about the United States acting as the police force to the world? It's our 4 the Record Question of the Week. #4therecord Jim Niedelman – Local 4 News Anchor Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Sunday, September 1, 2019

