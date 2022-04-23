This year’s Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance program will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. It’s the first in-person Yom Hashoah in three years.

The keynote speaker is Rodi Glass, Holocaust survivor from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In 1942, she and her family were sent to the Westerbork concentration camp, released, and returned to Amsterdam only to be arrested twice more and sent to Westerbork.

From there, they were sent to an internment camp in Vittel, France. They were liberated in the fall of 1944 by the U.S. Army.

At the May 1 ceremony (starting at 7 p.m.), retired Rabbi Henry Karp will receive the Richard A. Swanson “Hope for Humanity Award.”

The criteria for the award state that to be considered, the recipient shall have:

Actively worked to memorialize the Holocaust.

Actively promoted an effective dialog between Christians and Jews.

Made efforts to resolve issues relating to peace, justice and ecumenical affairs.

Carried out these efforts within the broader Quad Cities region.

Been a present or former resident of the QC region.

Among Karp’s many accomplishments is working for the nonprofit he co-founded, One Human Family QCA, with Rev. Rich Hendricks of Metropolitan Community Church. Its mission is partly to combat hate incidents across the nation.

One Human Family created and distributed these welcoming yard signs, in English, Spanish and Arabic.

“We know that the strength, wellness, and richness of our community is dependent upon the respect shown all community members,” its group description says. “We declare that all people are, and will continue to be, welcome and protected in our community, its civic structures, our schools, and our places of worship. We will do all we can to assure the welcome and safety for all.”

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities is a co-presenter of the May 1 Holocaust remembrance event.

The Holocaust Remembrance ceremony (which had its 40th-annual event last year, virtually) is free to the public, presented by the Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee, Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University and Eastern Iowa Community College.

The Yom Hashoah group is comprised of leaders of various faiths and organizations, and helps people remember the Holocaust not simply because it is a Jewish tragedy, but because the world must not be allowed to forget that 12 million innocent human beings, six million of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis.

Yom Hashoah seeks to ensure that a crime of such proportions will never be allowed to happen again. The last in-person QC Yom HaShoah was held in May 2019 at Temple Emanuel, Davenport, featuring Dr. Harold Kasimow, professor emeritus of religious studies at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, a Holocaust survivor who shared his story with more than 300 people

Rodi Glass will also speak on Monday night, May 2 at 7 p.m., via Zoom and sponsored by The Center for the Study of Judaism and Jewish Culture at Augustana College and the Yom Hashoah Committee of the QC.

The Zoom link for that is HERE.