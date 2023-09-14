Singer/songwriter John Phillips will help kick off the Bucktown Americana Music Show’s new season 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The 73-year-old native of Otter Creek, Iowa retired 12 years ago as longtime city manager of Rock Island (1987-2011).

Retired Rock Island city manager John Phillips is a favorite performer for the Bucktown Americana Music Show (formerly Bucktown Revue).

Musically, Phillips draws his inspiration from such songwriting greats as John Prine, Willie Nelson, Steve Goodman and Merle Haggard.

“My ideas usually stem from something I observe about people or things I observe,” he said in a Bucktown release on the show. “I try to create a visual image and tell a story. My song melodies are usually simple and hopefully provide some range so I can challenge my voice a bit. I like to try to engage the audience and make sure they can catch the lyrics.”

The Bucktown Americana Music Show returns 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The guests include the always fun Miracle Bluegrass Band from Geneseo.

The Miracle Bluegrass Band from Geneseo will play Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets are $15, available HERE.