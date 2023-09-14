Singer/songwriter John Phillips will help kick off the Bucktown Americana Music Show’s new season 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
The 73-year-old native of Otter Creek, Iowa retired 12 years ago as longtime city manager of Rock Island (1987-2011).
Musically, Phillips draws his inspiration from such songwriting greats as John Prine, Willie Nelson, Steve Goodman and Merle Haggard.
“My ideas usually stem from something I observe about people or things I observe,” he said in a Bucktown release on the show. “I try to create a visual image and tell a story. My song melodies are usually simple and hopefully provide some range so I can challenge my voice a bit. I like to try to engage the audience and make sure they can catch the lyrics.”
The Bucktown Americana Music Show returns 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The guests include the always fun Miracle Bluegrass Band from Geneseo.
Tickets are $15, available HERE.