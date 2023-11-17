A retired rabbi will bring an inspiring, extraordinary story to the German-American Heritage Center & Museum this Sunday.

On Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m., W. Jack Romberg (who retired as the rabbi of Temple Israel in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2019) will speak about a German Jew who was a decorated German soldier in World War I, a resister in Cologne at the start of Hitler’s reign of terror, and a Silver Star decorated U.S. Army soldier.

W. Jack Romberg

Three heroic actions, at three different times, in three different places – all one man, Romberg’s great-uncle Richard Stern, whose 1933 photo of his protest hangs in multiple German museums, showing a rare Jewish protest in Nazi Germany.

He was photographed outside his Cologne bedding store on April 1, 1933 – the day the Nazis launched a boycott of Jewish businesses. That saw guards stand outside Jewish shops in an attempt to prevent customers from entering. Many stores were subsequently vandalized.

Stern’s history connected to the Holocaust is unique. On Sunday, you can hear his story as told by his great-nephew, Jack Romberg, as he tells his full tale along with how the Shoah impacted his family.

After graduating from University of Pittsburgh in 1976 with a BA in history focusing on Germany, Romberg’s father asked him to help in the family’s furniture manufacturing business, according to his bio.

In 1995, he decided to pursue the lifelong dream to be a rabbi, entering Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 1996, earning a master’s degree in 1999 and ordained in 2001. Before retiring, Rabbi Romberg decided to write the book on his great uncle Richard Stern – “A Doorway to Heroism: A decorated German-Jewish Soldier who became an American Hero” (2021).

The cover of “A Doorway To Heroism” shows a famous 1933 photo of Richard Stern (center).

A review on Amazon from Michael Hirsh, senior correspondent and deputy news editor for Foreign Policy Magazine, says: “At a time when the last survivors of World War II are leaving us — when the horror of the Holocaust is passing from living memory into history — Rabbi Romberg does an invaluable service in vividly recreating the life of one of its heroes, Richard Stern.

“A truly remarkable man, Stern somehow managed to win both the Iron Cross fighting as a patriotic German in World War I and, after he and his family suffered terrible oppression and loss under the Nazis, a Silver Star fighting for the Americans in World War II. The life story of Rabbi Romberg’s Uncle Richard stands as a monument to fortitude, bravery, love and, in the end, our never-dying hope for the brotherhood of the human race,” the review says.

As a rabbi, Romberg was deeply involved in the general community, interfaith programs as well as non-partisan community issues. He did frequent opening blessings at the state legislature, the governor’s cabinet meetings, and county commission meetings. He wrote many editorials for the Tallahassee Democrat, the local newspaper.

In 2008, he served on the paper’s editorial board as the chosen community person. Romberg led these organizations: The Interfaith Clergy Association, The Village Square, and the Tallahassee Equality Action Ministry, and was on the board of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra for 15 years.

For a special concert in 2017, that told the story of music performed by prisoners in the Theresienstadt ghetto during the Holocaust, he wrote the narrative, selected the music, and was a narrator in the concert. He was a frequent guest speaker on local TV discussion shows and a local NPR radio show. At the retirement gala celebrating his role in the city, the mayor presented him a key to the city.

Sunday’s talk is $5 (register HERE) and free for GAHC members. For more information on the center (at 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport), click HERE.