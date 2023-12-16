Sterling Systems & Controls, a leading supplier of customized process controls and automation, has announced a donation of $30,000 to the Sterling Schools Foundation in honor of Don Goshert’s retirement, a news release says.

Don Goshert, who dedicated nearly 40 years of service to Sterling, has chosen to direct this donation to the Classroom Technology Program.

Goshert embarked on his career journey at Sterling in the engineering department, specializing in drafting and design. “Throughout his four-decade tenure, he displayed unwavering commitment and an exemplary work ethic. Don’s journey within the organization led him from building and wiring control panels to becoming a proficient service technician,” the release says.

Eventually, he transitioned into sales and to general manager in 1991 and reached the pinnacle of his career as vice president in 1994. He remains active in Sterling Systems & Controls activities as a strategic advisor.

For years, Goshert has personally supported the Sterling Schools Foundation, recognizing the organization’s profound impact on the community. He values the foundation’s longstanding tradition of giving back and understands the significance of its mission.

Upon being honored in celebration of his retirement, Goshert expressed his heartfelt desire to direct his donation to the Classroom Technology Program. This program is dedicated to providing advanced classroom technology to students, enriching their educational experience. With a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, Don’s contribution will amplify its impact, resulting in a total donation of $60,000.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities Sterling has provided me throughout my career,” he said. “Giving back to the community that has been my home for so long is a privilege. I hope that this donation to the Classroom Technology Program will empower students to excel academically and inspire them to consider returning to our community, or perhaps joining our team at Sterling, after completing their education.”

About Sterling Systems & Controls

With more than 50 years of experience and a unique industrial application knowledge base, Sterling Systems & Controls’ custom-engineered and manufactured state-of-the-art equipment and systems utilize the latest technology and/or components in data management, as well as raw material and production data tracking, automation and much more.

About Sterling Schools Foundation

The Foundation’s mission is to promote excellence by funding creative and innovative projects for the staff and students of Sterling’s schools. Foundation monies will allow the Sterling School system to initiate, continue, or expand educational projects otherwise left without adequate money to proceed because of budgetary constraints or compelling priorities. The foundation is dedicated to the identification and funding of programs and projects that will raise the level of academic achievement of all Sterling public school students. Its goal is to help provide the very best education for students as they prepare for the challenges of life.