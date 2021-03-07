Retiring WIU art professor’s work on display through April 2

Western Illinois University Art Professor Bruce Walters has a 37-year career teaching in higher education. His artworks have been shown in more than 100 exhibitions across the country.

As Walters prepares to retire from teaching in May, an exhibit of some of his works, “What the Hand Dare Seize the Fire?” is on display at the University Art Gallery through Friday, April 2, a news release says. The exhibit of the exhibit is taken from “The Tyger,” a William Blake poem.



“The first drawings in this exhibition are drawn from the poem’s first stanzas,” Walters said. “Where the poem follows with a series of questions on the nature of God, I shifted my attention to ‘who’ seized the fire.’ I answer first with Prometheus, who dared to seize the fire from the gods of Olympus. Science and technology are the progeny of this gift to humanity.”



The WIU show includes 20 graphite drawings Walters created over the past 20-30 years, including a life-sized military tank, portraits of people he’s interacted with over the years, and interpretations of his love of Halloween and of the unknown.



“I have used this exhibition opportunity to gather works I made during these years and display them side-by-side for the first time,” he said. “These are the drawings of astronauts, pilots and machines of war. I conclude with drawings of artists and musicians who carry the fire -passing the torch of inspiration and creativity forward. Yet, I feel that the true subject of this exhibition is mystery. The unknown – just beyond our reach.”



Walters has taught at WIU for 24 years, previously teaching at Augustana College and Marycrest College. At WIU he primarily teaches graphic design.



A good portion of the gallery’s exhibit space is taken up by Walters’ life-size drawing of a military tank, portrayed on eight panels. He said the idea garnered him some strange looks when he went to a military installation, asking for permission to measure a tank.



“It’s 32 feet, to the inch,” he said. “I haven’t shown it that many times.”



Walters gathers inspiration from things he sees, then photographs. Many of his adventures in photography have come during his driving time between Macomb and the Quad Cities to teach art classes.



This is Walters’ third show at the WIU Art Gallery. The two previous exhibitions included animations, digital artworks, design work, paintings, photographs and large projections, including those of flying bats that were projected onto the gallery’s exterior walls near Halloween from the windows of surrounding buildings.



One of the pieces is a drawing of horses on a carousel. When he talks about the piece, Walters says all of the horses are facing the same direction as if they are pointed toward the distant horizon.



“I did some reading about carousels because I find them creepy. ,,, like the horses are in a panic and have fierce expressions,” he said.



He is excited to see where his free time will take him as an artist.



“I have so much more to say,” he said. “I have some very ambitious ideas. I have enjoyed teaching because it’s a privilege to be around young people and to try to inspire them.”



One project Walters is a book about all of the sculptures placed around the Quad Cities. He has researched all of the pieces and interviewed some of the artists to compile about 100 articles.



The WIU Art Gallery exhibit is open free to the public from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is closed on university holidays.



For more information about the WIU Art Gallery, visit wiu.edu/artgallery.

