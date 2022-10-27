Boo at the Zoo at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Just a little over a month after the Niabi Zoo animals showcased their own art, an encore of the 4th-annual Animal Art Show and sale will return this weekend during Boo at the Zoo, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Original art by a whole host of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds in Coal Valley, with hours adjusted in the event of rain. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members). All artwork is original (no copies or prints) with prices starting at $10.

An example of animal-made art.

Each piece of art comes with a certificate of authenticity and the animals’ artwork also comes with a biography of the animal that completed the piece and how it was accomplished. Along with art from some of Niabi’s “accomplished animal artists” such as Twiga the Giraffe, Monique the Sloth, and Kito, the four-year-old Rhino, the zoo is excited to introduce art from first-time animal artists, according to a Thursday release.

“Kanoni the Ostrich is proving to be a talented paintbrush artist and we will have lovely footwork art from two of our newest family groups — our fennec foxes and Amur leopards,” the release says.

An example of animal-made art.

Importantly, the animal artists will reap the benefits of the art show as 100% of the proceeds will go to support the zoo’s animal enrichment program. This means that Niabi will be able to purchase several specialized enrichment devices for our animals to interact with and enjoy.

Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo is the annual celebration of Merry not Scary Halloween Festivities. Many generous, local businesses will be providing free treats to zoo guests. Wear your costumes, bring a smile and enjoy the many annual Boo at the Zoo activities.

Face coverings are still required while participating in Giraffe Feedings and when entering the Spineless Wonders exhibit. Zoo admission hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Niabi website.