Return of River Bandits sparking optimism for Freight House businesses

The River Bandits returning next season will be a boost for businesses on the riverfront near Modern Woodmen Park.

The pandemic has been a hit to the area, especially having to cancel the Christkindlmarket.

The executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market, Lorrie Beaman says, the festival drew 35,000 people to the riverfront last year.

With all of the changes, she says, learning that baseball’s returning is a source of optimism for those businesses.

