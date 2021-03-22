‘Returning citizen’ discusses his change of heart, ways to keep kids connected

A man who spent many years behind bars in solitary confinement is speaking out about how it’s not too late for teens to get on the right path.

Jeff Wallace is a board member of The Safer Foundation, a non-profit organization with a vision to provide equal employment opportunities for people with criminal records.

He helps kids who have made similar mistakes that he did. He knows what works – and what doesn’t – when it comes to diverting teens from crime.

He says while he was in confinement one day he “woke up,” and decided to turn things around.

Jeff Wallace calls himself “a returning citizen” rather than a convict. He was on probation before he was 13.

Wallace was arrested for robbery, burglary, and assault, as well as escaping out of a juvenile facility.

That sent him to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison for four years, some of those years in solitary confinement.

At one point, toilet water from the cell above leaked into his cell onto him. It was a wakeup call for Wallace.

“When I was in that cell and I was in solitary confinement and I was thinking that since I was in there for so long and I remember after a few years of being in there that all of that stuff was made up,” he said.

“My mind started to play tricks on me so I snapped out of it and I said that something has gotta give because I can’t continue to go down this path and I can’t continue to do these destructive things that are landing me longer into solitary confinement,” Wallace said.

“I said ‘I need to educate myself,’ so I started reading more,” Wallace said. “I started just teaching myself more about who I am and what I needed to do so that I didn’t return and I stopped being physically aggressive and I started realizing that in order to be successful I needed to stop feeling like I needed to resort to physical violence.”

He says he learned a lot of his fellow inmates, some of whom were serving life sentences.

“We would play chess and how through the chess games, I would learn later on that what they were doing was teaching me so many fundamentals of life.”

He looks at what happened during his youth as an opportunity, and it’s the same for other kids today.

“I think of the word ‘crisis,’ but I also believe that a crisis is just gift-wrapped opportunity. So I start thinking what’s going on here and what opportunities do we have to intervene.”

“It is alarming,” he said. “So what really makes me think about this is what’s out there and what’s available because a lot of times these aren’t just where it’s the kid’s first offense.”

For more about Wallace and his philosophy, visit https://visionleadershipandproductions.com