Returning to river life without living in the river

All remaining from the historic 2019 on Campbells Island are marshy puddles and the lines of think watermarks where it sat for weeks, although it went much higher than that line.

Long after the dry out of homes, some people living on the island are still recovering more than a month after the water receded.

A few of the homes are tagged with red notices.

It indicates they need an inspection completed by Rock Island County Zoning and Building office.

In a quick walkthrough, it helps to assess the extent of damages.

Director of RIC Zoning and Building Greg Thorpe said, “To participate in the national flood insurance program, we’re required to do damage assessment and do these assessments after the flooding event. So this kind of step one, after we do the damage assessment for a homeowner. Have us out, take a look.”

Thorpe said in the county 40 homes received a red tag on the of the about 4,000 in the county’s flood plain.

That includes about 25 homes on Campbells Island. A handful of those homes still haven’t contacted the county for an inspection.

Thorpe said, “Most of them should have been completed at this point but there’s still some out there that are red-tagged. Some of these homes are not peoples primary home.”

If more than 50 percent of the home’s value is need of repairs, it’s considered substantially damaged.

Thorpe said, “It’s 17 of them that were substantially damaged and not necessarily all on Campbells Island, but throughout the county.”

Thorpe added some of those assessments have helped homeowners get additional assistance through flood insurance to raise up their homes in anticipation of the next flood. There’s about half a dozen throughout the county.

Michael Dawson is one of the residents on Campbells Island misted his own project. His home is one of the first to feel the impacts of the rising Mississippi River.

Michael Dawson said, “It was one heck of a flood. The worst one I’ve ever been through.”

River life with just the right amount of river on Campbell’s Island.

Gone is the waterlogged life nearly 20-year resident Michael Dawson was living in a few weeks ago.

Dawson said, “The wife and I, we were boating in and out for two months and two weeks.”

It’s not just the ripple-effects of flooding challenging Michael. Recent health issues including cancer and surgeries.

He’s now working to fix the deck and prepare his property for when the Mississippi River is sure to rise again, clearing away layers of dirt that flow in with the water but don’t fade away.

Dawson said, “The house just keeps sinking a little bit more every time the flood comes. It sinks another half inch. This time almost two inches.”

His hope is to increase the drainage around his home so isn’t so swampy.

Dawson said, “The house keeps getting flooded further, and further, and further into the mud and then you can’t get no flow out, so if the back is high and the front is low toward the ditch, now we’ll have flow out.”

The mud from the river has been building up around his house for decades and he’s seeing the impacts get worse.

In his front ditch and around his have areas of standing water.

While Michael makes headway on his home, there are some of his neighbors at a standstill.

Dawson said, “One guy over here, in particular, they’re not allowed to come back home. They’re going to have to raise it.”

While Michael plans to continue calling this place home, he’s seeing others getting out of dodge.

Dawson said,”There are just people throwing in the towel.”

Michael said what really makes surviving the flooding possible is flood insurance. He said he tells all of his neighbors to have it because the payouts make up for the premium.