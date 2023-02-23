The 2023 QCCA RV and Camping Show is this weekend at QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Hours are Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RVs are rising in popularity quickly, with an increase of about 9% in total RV sales in 2020.

A large variety of new RVs, campers, motor homes, trailers, parts and accessories will be on display, all under one roof. Plus, there will be cooking demonstrations from Kent Versluis, Bone Collector BBQ, and Mr. BBQ, as well as a Jumpin’ Joeys Kid Zone with free bounce house fun, according to an event release.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15, and free for kids under 6. Senior Day/Military Appreciation is on Friday, $6 at the door from noon – 5 p.m. Discount advance tickets are available at the Expo Center website HERE.