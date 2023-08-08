“Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” — the current fast-paced romp at Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline – is just about the silliest show I’ve seen in a long time.

But after a lot of heavy theater this year, it was just the light-hearted, good-natured, adorable, and frothy treat I needed this summer. Though not exactly filling, this delicious, delirious delicacy — directed by Andy Koski – hits the spot.

The cast of “Puffs” at Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

An affectionate, winking spoof of the Harry Potter universe, for seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. “Puffs,” however, is not his story, although the bespectacled Harry here is played by Emma Regnier.

The truly exuberant, irrepressible Spotlight show is the story of the Puffs, a gang of awkward nerds who just happened to be there too. The Matt Cox tale (filled with inside jokes of all things Potter, with Butter Beer served in the Spotlight’s Blueprint Bar) is for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. I can identify.

“Puffs” stars Kira Rangel, left, Izzy Dudek and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt.

“Puffs” is like looking through the looking-glass of Hogwarts from a different, twisted perspective – focusing on three original characters and narrated with patience and occasional snark by the talented Doug Johnson (make sure you check out his colorful program bio).

While a variation on the wizarding school’s house of Hufflepuff, Puffs in this story is among four student houses (launched by the iconic Sorting Hat for each student), including the Braves, Smarts and Snakes. “Puffs” tends to follow just two large group of students, who often enter and exit the stage as one.

The main protagonists are an excellent trio – Izzy Dudek (a Moline High student) as Wayne, who is super enthusiastic but never really liked school; Kira Rangel as Megan, a caustic, cynical goth girl (dressed in black) who swears the seven years will suck; and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt as Oliver, an insecure math whiz who is socially awkward and wants to hide in his room. (Again, I can identify.)

Emma Regnier as a certain boy wizard named Harry.

The non-musical (with some key rock-fueled dance numbers/celebrations) is a breezy, goofy, consistent delight. Johnson walks us through the story as we progress from year to year.

One of my favorite performers in this solid, youthful cast is Zach Zelnio as Cedric, making his Spotlight debut. Charismatic and confident, he similarly made a strong impression in this year’s “Sense and Sensibility” at Playcrafters. Zelnio, who directs the drama club at Davenport West, has a cheerful, ebullient air, and he cleverly doubles as the much darker (but still ridiculous) Voldy (a certain dark lord) with his head covered by panty hose.

Much of the “Puffs” cast looks up to Zach Zelnio (center) as Cedric.

I was so glad to see the insanely gifted actress Jessica Taylor return to a local stage, also in her Spotlight debut as the wonderfully childlike Leanne. Her consistently brash, buoyant performance (including a couple French riffs) is a pure joy, delivered with boundless energy.

The energy from the entire 16-person cast (most of whom play multiple roles) is an awesome wonder to behold. Rachel Vickers across many roles (including a nervous villain who’s not very scary) is tremendous.

Doug Johnson, left, Dorothy Turner, Izzy Dudek, Kira Rangel, and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt.

Another highlight of “Puffs” is the wickedly creative improv talents from Zelnio, Regnier, and most of all, theater co-owner Brent Tubbs, who also shines in several roles, including a fat friar, a Southern uncle and an aggressive coach. A long monologue from Tubbs’s hilarious coach is made up and different each performance.

In addition his dazzling stage action, Tubbs takes on many backstage roles in charge of the set, sound and lights, and the animation/projections. That is unreal responsibility, and somehow, Tubbs makes it look easy. (I cannot identify.) That is true magic.

Kira Rangel, Izzy Dudek and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt in “Puffs.”

“Puffs” will be performed again at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11th and Saturday, Aug. 12th, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets ($20, or $25 for floor seating), are available at the Spotlight website HERE.