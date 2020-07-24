Reward for information in the Breasia Terrell case has increased

Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

The reward for information that leads to locating 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance has been increased to $13,500.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now offering a separate $10,000 reward in addition to the Crime Stoppers $3,500.

Prior to this, the two rewards were combined for a total of $10,000.

Breasia is 4-foot-5 and weighs 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport in the early hours of Friday, July 10 wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Please contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 328-6749, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or use the mobile app “P3 Tips” with information on Breasia Terrell.