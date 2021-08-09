Reward offered for information about Wednesday homicides

Whiteside County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in two Wednesday homicides.

The first occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the 200 block of East 6th Street, a news release says. Arthur Nicewanner, 56, of Rock Falls, was shot and killed and a female occupant of the residence was seriously injured by gunfire. “Her identity is being withheld for her protection,” the release says.

Besides the surviving victim, there are no known eyewitnesses to this crime, the release says.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Rock Falls Police responded to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of a shooting. Joshua D. Gibbons, 28, of Rock Falls, was shot, and was transported to CGH Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later was transported to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford.

Gibbons died about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. At least one witness has reported a tall, slender Black man was seen running from the scene.

Investigators still continue to determine whether the two incidents are related or involve the same people. “At this time, there is no information to suggest these incidents were random in nature and there is no reason to believe the general public is at risk,” the release says.

The Rock Falls Police Department, with assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies, continues to investigate the incidents.

Police ask anyone with information about the crimes to call Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140, contact another local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers, 815-625-7867. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.