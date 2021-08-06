Reynolds appoints district court judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her appointment of Meghan Corbin as a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. 

Corbin, of Davenport, currently serves as a magistrate in the Seventh Judicial District and practices law with Gomez May LLP in Davenport. Corbin earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. 

Corbin fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mark D. Cleve. The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties. 

