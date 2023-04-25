Governor Kim Reynolds has declared a disaster proclamation for 10 counties in Iowa in response to flooding along the Mississippi River. This allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties.

Reynolds also ordered the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to coordinate the state’s response activities. HSEMD is working with county emergency management, state and federal organizations to watch conditions and provide resources to areas affected by flooding.

Iowa residents who live along the Mississippi River should prepare for flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with enough supplies to last for several days, watching flood forecasts for their communities and following information and advice from local officials.

For more information about flood safety and preparedness, click here. To see a copy of the proclamation, click here.