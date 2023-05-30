Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has responded to the collapse of The Davenport Building by issuing a disaster proclamation for Scott County. This activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for residents who were affected by the collapse.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacing clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for anyone seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to disaster recovery. The application and instructions are available here. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation, May 29, to submit a claim.

Disaster case managers will work with clients to create a recovery plan and offer guidance, advice and referrals to obtain services or resources. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation, May 29. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or click here.

Click here to read a copy of the proclamation.