Rhonda’s House supports those in mental health crisis during COVID-19

The pandemic has affected our lives in so many ways, some of those being social isolation, added stress, and feeling more anxious, which can greatly impact mental health.

Rhonda’s House, a peer-run respite center in DeWitt, provides a safe space for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Todd Noack, the Executive Director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services, says that more people have been seeking help since the pandemic started. Their beds are currently full at Rhonda’s House, and their support line is getting more calls than usual.

“It’s been an increase because of the circumstances around COVID-19,” Noack said.

Oma Fuegen, a peer support specialist, said it is important that visitors and callers feel supported during this hard time.

“I help answer the phones and I have noticed an increase [in calls]. A lot of people are stressed,” Fuegen said.

Both say their goal is to help those that are struggling, find a safe space, and hope.

Although there is limited space in Rhonda’s House, the resources are expanding. Life Connections now offers virtual wellness services to anyone who needs them, which you can find information about on their website. You can reach their support line at (516-688-7484).

Other local mental health resources: https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/local-area-mental-health-resources/