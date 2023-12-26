Rhythm City Casino in Davenport has something special planned for country music fans in 2024.

The casino is introducing the Country Vibes Series, monthly country music concerts hosted in the Rhythm Room. There will be a presale for all shows on Thursday, December 28 at 10 a.m. and regular ticket sales start on Friday, December 29 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets or visit The Market at Rhythm City.

Brady Seals (Rhythm City Casino)

Brady Seals will perform the first concert in the series on Saturday, January 20 at 7 p.m. Seals has sold over 11 million albums and topped three genres simultaneously during his career. Seals played with Little Texas for six years as keyboardist and co-lead singer. During his time with the band, they were voted ACM’s Vocal Group of the Year Award and received two Grammy nominations. The band had three consecutive number one hits with “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love”, all cowritten by Seals and earning him the ASCAP Triple Play Award.

George Ducas (Rhythm City Casino)

George Ducas takes the stage on Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m. for the second concert in the series. He’s had multiple Billboard chart hits of his own, including the Top 10 “Lipstick Promises”, and has written hit records for George Jones, Garth Brooks, The Chicks and Trisha Yearwood. He’s been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Dugger Band (Rhythm City Casino)

The Dugger Band closes out the series on Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. They made their debut in country music with FLY in November 2014. Members Jordan and Seth both sing lead, play multiple instruments, write their own songs and produce their own records.

Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.