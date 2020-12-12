Rhythm City Casino gives $20,000 to March of Dimes

The Rhythm City Casino Resort has presented a check for more than $20,000 to the March of Dimes Iowa Chapter at the casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The casino hosted the March of Dimes Donate & Play every Wednesday in the month of October to benefit the March of Dimes Iowa Chapter, a news release says. Rhythm City guests raised $20,325 in a year that finds more families in need of prenatal advocacy, NICU resources and overall underprivileged health care support.

Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort, presented the check to March of Dimes Board Chairman Pete Stopulos. “We thank March of Dimes for the great work the organization continues to provide for families in need, and we continue to be delighted in participating to support March of Dimes fundraising,” Hyder said.

For 80 years, the March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive, supporting mothers throughout pregnancies and advocating for policies to prioritize their health.