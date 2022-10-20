Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino is betting on its ongoing partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through its “Donate & Play” promotional campaign.

In September, casino guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia & Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer, among over $60,000 this year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Rhythm City Casino in Davenport recently donated $31,200 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since the inception of “Donate & Play,” Rhythm City and its guests have raised over $500,000 for Quad Cities organizations like Make-a-Wish Foundation, March of Dimes, American Heart Association and Riverbend Foodbank among others, according to a Thursday release.

“It’s a great way for our guests to support a great mission and for Rhythm City to reward our guests,” said Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino and Resort General Manager and Regional VP. “The ‘Donate and Play Campaign’ puts our company values into action and benefits a great cause.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is at the forefront of the fight to cure cancer. Compared to other blood cancer nonprofits, LLS is the largest funder of cutting-edge research to advance cures, having invested nearly $1.3 billion in research, according to the release. Rhythm City is committed to aiding great causes like LLS through donations and support.

Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) is an Elite Casino Resorts property which is an Iowa-based and Iowa-owned company. Elite was founded in Dubuque in 1990 and maintains deep connections to the communities they serve, Rhythm City said.

Elite promotes community volunteerism among its staff and fundraising for charities. Elite partners with nonprofit organizations in each community it operates to improve schools, fire services and other local needs. “Elite believes that building strong ties to the communities is as important as providing a first-class guest experience,” the release said.