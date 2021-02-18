Rhythm City donates $29,300 to Make-A-Wish Iowa

On Thursday, Rhythm City Casino Resort General Manager Mo Hyder presented a check for $29,300 to Carol TeBockhort with the Make-A-Wish Iowa Chapter.

The casino raised the money through a promotion in which Resort Club members had the opportunity to donate to Make-A-Wish Iowa and receive free slot play in the Make-A-Wish Iowa Donate & Play every Wednesday in January.

Mo Hyder, General Manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort comments, “It’s an honor and pleasure to award the Make-A-Wish foundation a check for $29,300. We believe in the cause and everything they do for the children and making dreams happen.”

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish organization has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses in the United States and its territories.

