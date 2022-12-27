Rhythm City Casino & Resort in Davenport recently presented a $38,160 check to the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center with donations raised through its Donate & Play promotion in November.

Rhythm City supported the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center (at 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport) by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to the charity.

The casino’s “Giving Back” program has raised funds for numerous local charities, but for the first time Rhythm City coordinated with the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa for veterans, according to a Tuesday release from Rhythm City.

“Elite Casino Resorts is committed to our core values, including supporting and showing respect to all our veterans,” said Dan Kehl, Elite’s CEO. “Our Quad Cities guests were fantastic! They rallied to generously support veterans in the Quad Cities. The Giving Back Program puts our company values into action and benefits a great cause.”

Elite Casino Resorts is the parent company of Riverside, Grand Falls and Rhythm City Casinos. Elite maintains deep connections to the communities it serves, the casino release said.

Elite partners with nonprofit organizations in each community it operates to improve schools, fire services and other local needs. Elite believes that building strong ties to the communities is as important as providing a first-class guest experience.