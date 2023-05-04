Rhythm City welcomes Brett Young June 30.

Brett Young is a multi-platinum artist with seven number one hits, ‘In Case You Didn’t Know,’ ‘Mercy,’ ‘Sleep Without You,’ ‘Like I Loved You,’ ‘Here Tonight,’ ‘Catch’ and ‘Lady.’ Young’s current single is climbing through the Top 15 on the country radio charts. For more information, click here.

Brett Young takes the stage in the Event Center June 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort, located at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. Presales are Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m., and regular ticket sales begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City. Online/phone ticketing fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

