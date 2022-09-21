The Rock Island Academy is celebrating the Million Father March on Friday, September 23 by encouraging men to cheer for students as they arrive at school that morning. This event encourages the influence of men in the lives of students and supports and increases male participation within the school environment. Parents and community members, including members of the Rock Island Police Department, Quad City SteamWheelers, Rock Island High School football and baseball teams, legislative officials, 100 Black men of the Quad Cities and more will be on hand to cheer students on as they enter school at the Rock Island Academy, located at 930 14th Street.

Participants will be greeting students with high fives, cheers, smiles and well wishes from 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. From 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. they can enjoy refreshments and thank yous. For more information, contact Amber Grant at Amber.Grant@rimsd41.org or call the Rock Island Academy at (309) 793-5944.