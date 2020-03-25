RI Arsenal employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Rock Island Arsenal released a statement that a Department of the Army civilian worker on the Arsenal tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, who lives in Scott County and assigned to the Army Sustainment Command, was tested at a local medical facility and will be included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health consolidated state-wide reporting.

Their last day at the Arsenal was March 19 and all personnel who worked with the employee were directed to go home Tuesday night and self-quarantine. The command is in the process of tracing and contacting any people the employee might have had contact with over the past two weeks.

The employee’s work station has been sealed off in preparation of a deep cleaning.

“Rock Island Arsenal leadership places the health and safety of our personnel and their families as our highest priority. Our team will continue to closely monitor any developments that may impact our personnel and mission,” said Colonel Stephen Marr, commander, US Army Garrison-Rock Island Arsenal.