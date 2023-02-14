The Rock Island Arsenal will conduct a full scale exercise (active shooter) on Wednesday, February 15, beginning after 8 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m. Both Alert! and Giant Voice Mass Warning Notification Systems (MWNS) will be used during this drill. All exercise messaging will begin with the words “Exercise-Exercise-Exercise.”

There will be simulated small-arms gunfire during the exercise at designated locations and emergency services personnel and vehicles will be responding and setting up incident command. Incoming and outgoing gate operations could be affected during the actual lock-down portion of the exercise.