The Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) is hosting two events to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Both events will take place on Friday, September 9 and are open to the public.

A flag walk will begin at 6:30 a.m., with marchers assembling at 6 a.m. at Memorial Field on RIA. During the flag walk, marchers will carry American flags on a two and a half mile course that will end at the 9-11 Memorial across from Memorial Field. The flags representing the lives lost on September 11, will then be placed in a field next to the 9-11 Memorial.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the 9-11 Memorial. The ceremony will honor those who died in the terrorist attacks and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of the Global War on Terrorism. Maj. Gen. Mark C. Jackson, deputy commanding general for operations, Army National Guard, First United States Army, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony. The service will include a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the flag walk or attend the ceremony should enter the arsenal via the Moline Gate and be prepared to show valid identification. For further information, contact ASC Public Affairs at (309) 782-5421 or e-mail usarmy.RIA.asc.list.pa@army.mil.