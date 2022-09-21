The Rock Island Arsenal is holding a Military Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) on Saturday, October 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Building 60 (Heritage Hall) on the Rock Island Arsenal. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and signs will direct guests to the venue. All guests arriving through the gate will be required to show a military Retiree, Military or Retiree Dependent ID card or other ID card that allows access to the Arsenal.

Military Retiree Appreciation Days (RADs) are designed specifically with military retirees in mind. They are an outstanding source of the most up-to-date information on Tricare and FEDVIP (Federal Dental and Vision Insurance) as well as legislative updates for retirees and family members. There are 46 RADs held in the United States to serve the military retiree community. Military retirees from any branch of service are eligible to attend, along with family members.

The Rock Arsenal Attic will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch will be available in the Lock & Dam Room for $10 per person, with drinks sold seperately. The ID Card Office, located in Building 56, will be open by appointment only. Click here to make an appointment.

For more information, email Reynold Waech at rpwaech@hawkeyes1.com or the Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office at 608-388-3716 or email usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.