The Rock Island County Health Department is closing on Wednesday, June 15 because of extreme heat at the Rock Island office due to malfunctioning air-conditioning units. Health Department leaders are working with vendors to make emergency repairs to the air-conditioning units. A replacement HVAC system must be approved by the Board of Health first.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

During the heat wave this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reminds residents about the importance of staying cool to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related death or illnesses are preventable with these steps:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don’t have air- conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink water often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air- conditioning.

Air-conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to air- conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.

Never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed, parked vehicle. The air temperature inside a car rises rapidly during hot weather and can lead to brain damage or death.

For more information, call the Health Department at 309-793-1955.