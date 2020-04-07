RI County reports first death, 9 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the first death in the county due to COVID-19. It was among the 73 reported deaths in Illinois, the highest number in one day.

The death in Rock Island County involved a man in his 60s that was hospitalized.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Nita Ludwig, RICHD administrator, said.

Rock Island County also reported 9 new cases of positive COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 60. The newly affected individuals range from their 20s to their 80s and all are recovering at home. Combined with Scott County’s cases of 66, there are now 126 total cases in the immediate Quad Cities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,287 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 13,549. Along with the 73 additional deaths, there have now been 320 individuals who have passed away due to the coronavirus. The majority of those are from Chicago and the surrounding counties.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.